Armando Iannucci: People are losing appetite for argument

Armando Iannucci has said he thinks people are “losing the appetite to engage in argument” for fear of causing offence.

The writer and director, who was behind political shows such as The Thick Of It and Veep, sparked controversy with his 2017 film The Death Of Stalin, as some critics objected to its comedic take on the Soviet leader.

Agreeing that the response could be seen as part of a cultural policing of any possible offence, he told Radio Times magazine: “But what’s wrong with being offended?”

Iannucci, 56, went on: “If you have a view, it should be able to withstand some kind of challenge or gag.

“You can’t hold that view very strongly if, at the first sign of levity, you crumble.”

“We’re losing the appetite to engage in argument,” he added.

“Block someone on social media if you disagree with them; no-platform them at university if they might say something that goes against your beliefs.”

Advertising

Armando Iannucci (Matt Crossick/PA)

He added that he thought that was why the election was “so vitriolic”.

The Radio Times is out on Tuesday.