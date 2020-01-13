Writers’ Guild Awards: 2020 winners announced

Comedy writer and actor John Finnemore said it was “deeply gratifying… and utterly astonishing” as he was honoured with an outstanding contribution to writing award.

The 42-year-old – who has penned comedy shows for radio and television, including That Mitchell And Webb Sound, Dead Ringers, Safety Catch and The Now Show – was presented with the gong at the 2020 Writers’ Guild Awards.

He said: “Receiving this award from the WGGB, and therefore from fellow writers, is deeply gratifying… and utterly astonishing.

“So, to whoever it is they’ve given it to me in mistake for, I’m very sorry for you, but good luck trying to get it back off me now.”

Katy Brand hosted the ceremony in London (Ian West/PA)

Hosted by Katy Brand at the Royal College of Physicians in London, the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) announced the winners for its awards across 16 categories in film, television, radio, theatre, comedy, books and video games.

Other winners included Danny Brocklehurst, who picked up best TV situation comedy for Brassic, and Caroline Moran and James J Moran, who won best radio comedy accolade for their BBC Radio 4 sitcom Prepper.

Best online comedy went to Hannah George and Tasha Dhanraj for BBC Three sketch Side Effects Of The Pill, and best short-form TV drama went to Gillian Juckes and Jimmy McGovern for their BBC One drama Care.

Harry Wootliff received the best first screenplay award from Simon Beaufoy for her debut feature film Only You, best first novel went to Season Butler for Cygnet, and best play went to Ross Willis for his debut Wolfie.

Sally Lindsay presented Roanne Bardsley with the award for best long-running TV series for Hollyoaks.

Sandi Toksvig, WGGB president, congratulated the winners (Ian West/PA)

WGGB president Sandi Toksvig said: “Congratulations to all the Writers’ Guild Awards 2020 winners, it’s a sheer joy just to be in a room amongst such wonderful writers.

“These ridiculously talented people have kept us entertained throughout the year with their brilliant writing, they have brought us much-needed tonic during these challenging times, and we have been spoilt rotten by their wonderful creations.”