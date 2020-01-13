Menu

Advertising

The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards in pictures

Showbiz | Published:

It was a big night for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Succession and Fleabag.

25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Show

The Critics’ Choice Awards took place in Santa Monica on Sunday, playing host to a string of memorable moments.

Joaquin Phoenix may be considered the favourite to pick up the coveted best actor gong at February’s Academy Awards after another big win, while Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood was boosted by a best picture gong.

In the TV categories, Phoebe Waller-Bridge continued her awards show hot streak while HBO’s bitingly funny Succession was named best drama.

Here are some of the best pictures from the ceremony:

25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Arrivals
Zendaya was pretty in pink on the blue carpet as she donned a metal breast plate at the Critics’ Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Press Room
Marriage Story star Laura Dern was one of the night’s first big winners, picking up the award for best supporting actress (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Show
Joaquin Phoenix added another award to his collection as he was named best actor in recognition of his portrayal of a troubled loner in Joker (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Show
Fleabag’s Andrew Scott – dressed in a dashing red suit – was all smiles while accepting the best supporting actor in a comedy series prize (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Advertising

25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Show
Ava DuVernay, second left, and the cast and crew of When They See Us, accept the award for best limited series, winning over Chernobyl (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Show
Eddie Murphy enjoyed a night to remember at the Critics’ Choice Awards, having been recognised with a lifetime achievement award before his film Dolemite Is My Name won best comedy (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Show
Two of Hollywood’s most venerated figures – Robert De Niro, left, and Al Pacino – took to the stage together to accept the best acting ensemble award for The Irishman (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Show
Stars of Succession, from left, Sarah Snook, Kevin J Messick, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox celebrated after the show was named best drama (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Advertising

25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Show
Phoebe Waller-Bridge has enjoyed a glittering 12 months thanks to the success of Fleabag and added another two awards to her collection, including best comedy series (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Show
A beaming Renee Zellweger accepted the award for best actress for Judy, cementing her position as favourite ahead of the Oscars (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards – Show
Quentin Tarantino and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood star Julia Butters shared a tender moment after the film was named best picture (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News