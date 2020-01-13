Tensions flare as Love Island twins clash over a boy

Tensions flare in Love Island as twins Eve and Jess Gale clash over a boy.

The pair already sent shockwaves through the villa when they made a late arrival after the 10 new singletons had coupled up, and were told they had the power to split up two couples by picking whichever boys they wanted to be with.

As the deadline looms in Monday’s episode, the pair clash over their choice.

? FIRST LOOK ? Things get up close and personal in the first challenge of the series and tension begins to bubble as Eve and Jess realise they fancy the same boy… ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ODfqwzRKsI — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 13, 2020

As Eve reveals to her sister who she wants to choose, Jess says: “I can’t believe you made that decision. How come you made that decision?”

“I don’t know, that’s just the way I feel,” Eve replies.

“Eve, can I just please explain?” Jess says.

But her sister responds: “We’re not arguing over a guy, Jess, this isn’t happening.”

“You’re annoying me so much!” storms Jess.

The other contestants are also tense about who the twins might pick.

Mike Boateng tries to reassure Leanne Amaning of his feelings towards her after she worries he will be stolen by one of the sisters.

It's the first coupling up! Who will go the distance? ❤️?️ pic.twitter.com/fXRzLO8V05 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) January 13, 2020

“I have come in here to find love, to find that someone,” he tells her.

“My initial thoughts of you is that you could be that someone. And you’re a beautiful girl.”



Worried, Shaughna Phillips asks her “partner” Callum Jones for a parting kiss in case they are split up.



She says in the Beach Hut: “I’ve done what the dogs do with the lamppost. I’ve left my scent.”

Love Island returned on Sunday with a new host in Laura Whitmore, who took over from regular presenter Caroline Flack after she stepped down following an assault charge.

The new series is being held in Cape Town, South Africa, and will see the winning couple in with a chance of pocketing £50,000.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2.