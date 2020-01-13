Shock as two filmmakers share best director prize at Critics’ Choice Awards

Filmmakers Sir Sam Mendes and Bong Joon-Ho shared the best director prize at the Critics’ Choice Awards after voters could not separate them.

In a shock decision, it was announced Sir Sam – nominated for his war epic 1917 – and Bong – recognised for South Korean dark comedy Parasite – had drawn.

Sir Sam did not attend the ceremony in Santa Monica, California, to collect the prize in person while Bong took to the stage to accept his award with the help of a translator.

At the Critics’ Choice Awards, Bong Joon-Ho shared the best director prize for Parasite with Sir Sam Mendes (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

They won ahead of Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story, Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie for Uncut Gems, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

It was not Bong’s first win of the night.

He also took home the prize for best foreign language film as Parasite’s momentum continues to grow ahead of the Oscars next month.

The film won the equivalent prize at last week’s Golden Globes and is widely expected to win best international feature film at the Academy Awards.

It is also being tipped as a serious best picture contender.

Parasite, which will be released in the UK in February, has so far grossed more than 130 million US dollars, about £99.5 million, worldwide.

It also won the Palme d’Or, the highest prize at the Cannes Film Festival, following its world premiere there in May.