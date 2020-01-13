Robert Carlyle teases possibility of Trainspotting 3

Robert Carlyle has said he would “love to do” a third Trainspotting film, but that it would be dependent upon director Danny Boyle.

The Scottish actor, 58, played Francis “Franco” Begbie in the 1996 original Trainspotting film, and its 2017 sequel T2.

He said there was “space” for his character to return due to Begbie being the focus of Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh’s 2016 book The Blade Artist.

Trainspotting co-stars Ewen Bremner, Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller and Robert Carlyle (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In the book, Begbie is living a reformed life in the US.

Carlyle told The Big Issue magazine: “All of this is dependent on Danny, if it is the Trainspotting thing you are referring to.”

He added: “I am interested. Because there is space for the character to grow. And there is another book – The Blade Artist – which is almost exclusively about Begbie.

“In terms of the narrative it is one of Irvine’s best. Because you know this character so well – and certainly I know the character very well – you buy it.

Irvine Welsh (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It is a scenario I know to be true – infamous figures have gone into prison and found art and come out as a different being.

“Irvine would love to do it, he knows I would love to do it, but it is contingent upon Danny.”

However, Boyle last year ruled out a third instalment, saying he had no plans for one “at the moment”.

The Big Issue, sold by vendors to lift themselves out of poverty, is available to buy from January 13.