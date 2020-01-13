Oscars: Stars react as nominations are announced

Sir Sam Mendes said he “couldn’t be more thrilled” as his film 1917 was nominated for 10 awards at the Oscars.

The epic war film got the nod in categories including best picture and best director for Sir Sam.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled,” he said in a statement to the PA news agency.

“This movie was a labour of love for many people – myself included – so to see it recognised in this way is very moving for all of us.

“I would like to thank The Academy on behalf of my fellow producers, and on behalf of every single person who put their heart and soul into this film. Thank you.”

Florence Pugh reacted to her supporting actress nomination with a post on Instagram.

The Little Women actress shared a picture of herself in bed on the phone, and another of herself looking excitedly at her device after hearing the news.

“Before the moment.. the exact moment. #nominated #foraf******oscar!!!!!!” wrote the British star.

Barack Obama posted a message on Twitter about American Factory’s Oscar nomination.

The film is the first made by the production company the former US president set up with wife Michelle, Higher Ground.

“Glad to see American Factory’s Oscar nod for Best Documentary,” he tweeted.

“It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground.

“Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team!”

Kathy Bates, who is nominated for best supporting actress for Richard Jewell, thanked the Academy for the “wonderful recognition” and said it was “truly an honour to work with the legendary Clint Eastwood on bringing the truth of Richard Jewell to light”.

Joker leads the field at the awards, with 11 nominations in categories including best picture, best director for Todd Phillips and best actor for Joaquin Phoenix.

Phoenix, who is considered the frontrunner to win the best actor prize, said: “I feel honoured and humbled to have been nominated by my fellow actors.

“The Academy’s encouragement helped ignite and sustain my career and I am incredibly grateful for that support.

“I’d like to also congratulate my fellow nominees for being recognised for their inspiring performances that have enriched our art form.”

Phillips said he was “deeply honoured” and praised Phoenix for his “genius”.

“Joker began as an idea, an experiment really – could we take an ‘indie approach’ to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us?” he said.

“Explore what we’re seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love.

“I am deeply honoured by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators.

“We are beyond humbled that our peers in the filmmaking community have embraced the film and its message.”

The film’s composer Hildur Gudnadottir added: “Todd Phillips is a master of his craft and it was wonderful to experience how he trusts and empowers his collaborators so they can deliver their best work possible.

“We see that in the way every element of the film has its space to shine, because he gives each element real weight.

“The brightest shining of those of course being Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, which was simply otherworldly. I’m grateful for having been invited on this journey of a lifetime with them and I congratulate all of my fellow nominees on their nominations.”

Sir Anthony Hopkins is in the running for best supporting actor for The Two Popes, and tweeted that it was “a great honor”.

Antonio Banderas, nominated for best actor for Pain And Glory, tweeted: “Two nominations for #PainAndGlory from Academy Awards. Congratulations team!!! Very excited. Thank you @TheAcademy!”

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9.