Little Women star Florence Pugh nominated for an Oscar

British star Florence Pugh has earned an Oscar nomination for her role in Little Women, it has been announced.

Also nominated in the best supporting actress category are Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.

It’s #OscarNoms morning! Tune in to find out this year's nominees. https://t.co/XKQNawb0nH — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 13, 2020

In the supporting actor category the nominees are Tom Hanks for A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Sir Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Al Pacino and his The Irishman co-star Joe Pesci, and Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Sound editing nominees are Le Mans ’66, Joker, 1917, Once upon A Time… In Hollywood and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

In the category of original score the nominees are Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917 and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

The first wave of nominations was announced during a livestream presented by the actors John Cho and Issa Rae.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9.