Kanye has his words made into a necklace for Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has told how her husband Kanye West had a necklace made for her featuring the words from one of his text messages.

Last year the rapper penned a note to Kardashian listing her accomplishments, highlighting her personal life as well as her modelling achievements and her efforts to help free a woman serving a life sentence for drug offences.

“This your life,” it said.

Screengrab from Kim Kardashian's Instagram

“Married with four kids. Get people out of jail. Cover of Vogue. Go to church every week with your family.

“Dreams come true.”

Kardashian has now revealed that the music star had the text etched onto a necklace for her.

Sharing a picture of her new piece of jewellery on Instagram, she wrote: “If you look closely at my necklace, you can see it’s from a text Kanye sent me.

“He took an amazing vintage a Cartier gold plaque necklace and had it sketched out.

“He’s always the most thoughtful when it comes to gifts.”