Justin Hawkins: Rita Ora was telling the truth about my physique

Justin Hawkins said Rita Ora was simply “telling the truth” when she admired his physique on The Masked Singer.

The Darkness frontman’s identity was revealed after he failed to impress with his rendition of True Colours by Cyndi Lauper.

Pop star Ora, on the ITV show’s panel of judges, had been complimentary of Hawkins’ appearance, in costume, as the Chameleon.

UNMASKED AT LAST ? Watch the EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW on our YouTube Channel now ? https://t.co/lXp8gHsHml pic.twitter.com/9XM6DjYYUw — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 11, 2020

“I do have an admirable physique. I think she was just telling the truth,” The Darkness singer, 44, quipped.

“I’m a vegan. That’s how I get this physique that Rita Ora can’t take her eyes off.”

Asked why he took part part in the ITV show, he said: “I thought it would be different… Saturday night surrealism, you don’t see that very often.”

Most “Saturday night TV is so stale”, he said.

“My stock response to a Saturday night TV request is, “What’s the fee? That’s not enough’.

“This seemed more fun. It’s new, fresh and exciting.”

But Hawkins has not viewed any of the new show yet, adding: “I’m too busy to watch TV.”

One TV contest he will not take part in any time soon is I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

This is show is nuts – but who the hell is this ? #maskedsinger pic.twitter.com/Lm33p9UZFw — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) January 12, 2020

“I think they’ve asked me four or five times,” Hawkins said.

“The last time they approached I said to my manager, ‘Tell them I’m dead’.”

Some viewers have ridiculed the judges for suggesting that Hollywood stars such as Emilia Clarke and Margot Robbie could be inside the costumes.

“It’s a big show, it’s got budget, power and won awards,” Hawkins said. “Everyone’s watching it so why wouldn’t there be big names?”

– The Masked Singer, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, continues on ITV.