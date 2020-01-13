Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern among early winners at Critics’ Choice Awards

Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern were among the early winners at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

With less than a month to go until the Oscars, some of Hollywood’s biggest names gathered inside Barker Hangar in Santa Monica to recognise the best in film and TV.

Ahead of the ceremony, Martin Scorsese’s sprawling gangster epic The Irishman led the way in nominations with 14, ahead of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood on 12.

Little Women followed with nine while 1917 and Marriage Story had eight each.

Phoenix won best actor for his portrayal of the tortured Arthur Fleck in Joker, adding to the Golden Globe he picked up last week.

Dern was named best actress for her role as a ruthless divorce lawyer in Netflix’s Marriage Story.

In the early TV categories, Fleabag’s Andrew Scott won best supporting actor in a comedy series for playing the “Hot Priest” character in the show’s second season.

Accepting the prize on stage, Scott described it as “genuinely amazing” before thanking the US audience for embracing Fleabag.

Andrew Scott won best supporting actor in a comedy series at the Critics’ Choice Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“We’ve had such a good time and have been welcomed so warmly by everyone on these shores,” he said.

The Irish actor then praised Fleabag’s cast, reserving a special tribute to show creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, telling her: “You are just the real deal, both as a artist and a human being.”

Alex Borstein of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won best supporting actress in a comedy series.

The prize for best foreign language film was awarded to South Korean dark comedy Parasite.

Avengers: Endgame won best action film.

The Critics’ Choice Awards are one of the final major awards shows before the Oscars and actor Taye Diggs was on hosting duties.