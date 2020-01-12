Who is new Love Island presenter Laura Whitmore?

New Love Island host Laura Whitmore’s career as a broadcaster started in 2008 when she won a competition run by MTV Networks Europe to become the face of MTV News in Europe.

She hosted news bulletins for MTV in her native Ireland from 2008 until 2015.

Whitmore took over from Caroline Flack as a presenter on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! – the ITV2 spin-off show to the main jungle-based programme – in 2011.

She hosted the companion programme until 2015 alongside Joe Swash.

In 2014, Whitmore joined the BBC presenting team for the Eurovision Song Contest alongside Scott Mills on BBC Three, where she acted as a commentator.

Her other TV work includes former ITV2 entertainment show Beat TV in 2012, devised to run as an accompaniment to the 2012 Summer Olympics in London

In 2016 Whitmore was one of the celebrity contestants on Strictly Come Dancing.

Laura Whitmore will host Love Island (Ian West/PA)

She was partnered with Giovanni Pernice and was eliminated from the series in week seven.

In 2018 she hosted ITV2 reality show Survival Of The Fittest, from the makers of Love Island.

Recently she made her sceenwriting debut with the short film Sadhbh, about a young mother who is struggling with life but putting on a mask for the rest of the world.

Whitmore also starred in the film, which had its debut at the Irish Film Festival in November.

The 34-year-old is the girlfriend of Love Island narrator and comedian Iain Stirling and the couple have reportedly been together since 2017.