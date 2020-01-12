Viewers left fuming as ITV Hub crashes during Love Island

Love Island viewers were left fuming as the ITV Hub crashed just as the new series of the show was starting.

The ITV2 programme’s winter series started on Sunday night.

But some fans tuning in on the ITV Player saw a picture of old host Caroline Flack – who has been replaced by Laura Whitmore following an assault charge – with a message saying the programme was not available.

Angry fans flocked to social media to complain about the error.

“Omg this itv hub app sucks,” said one person on Twitter.

“My itv hub it’s not working, I will cry,” said another.

One person posted: “Someone needs to sort out ITV hub, I’m fewminnn.”

“Aaaand itv hub is back, but fuming I missed the first 10 minutes of #LoveIsland. A travesty!” posted another annoyed viewer.

During the problem, viewers were kept updated on the ITV Hub’s Twitter account.

“So sorry everyone, we’re working away to get everything back up and running!” said one post, before another assured viewers: “Fans – try refreshing your stream, we’re back up and running!”

So sorry everyone, we're working away to get everything back up and running! #LoveIsland — The ITV Hub (@itvhub) January 12, 2020

Flack stepped down from the show following an assault charge last year.

She is alleged to have hit boyfriend Lewis Burton over the head with a lamp, causing a head injury.

After entering a not guilty plea to the assault charge at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court, she was released on bail with conditions that stop her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial on March 4.

Love Island continues on ITV2.