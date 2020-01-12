Rochelle Humes hopes sister finds ‘a nice boy’ on Love Island

Rochelle Humes has wished her sister good luck on Love Island, saying she hopes she finds “a nice boy”.

The star’s younger sister Sophie Piper is one of the contestants on the winter series of the ITV2 show, which started on Sunday night.

Shortly before it got under way, Humes shared a picture on Instagram of a note her six-year-old daughter Alaia had written to her Aunt.

It said: “Go Sophie, you are the best. I love you. So much good luck. Go girl.”

Humes, 30, wrote: “Alaia has no idea what Love Island is but bless her she knows her Auntie isn’t available for FaceTime and is away doing something that we need to support her for.

“Good luck tonight sis, enjoy yourself and find a nice boy.”

Piper, 21, is one of seven girls and five boys entering the Love Island villa.