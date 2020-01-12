Presenter Jordan Banjo shares big news

Jordan Banjo has got engaged to his girlfriend Naomi Courts.

The Diversity dancer and TV presenter shared a picture on Instagram of the couple on a beach on holiday, with a sign asking “Will you marry me” burning in the background.

“Well she didn’t say no,” said Banjo, 27, who also shared a picture of the engagement ring on his fiancee’s finger.

The couple have been dating since 2015 and have two children together.

Banjo’s older brother Ashley was among those to send congratulations.

“You did it Jord!” he wrote on Instagram.

“Congrats again you two! So so happy for you guys man.”

“Better start saving those pennies now,” he joked.