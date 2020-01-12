Love Island 2020: The female contestants

Rochelle Humes’ little sister, twins and a former Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist who used to date Lewis Capaldi are among the ladies on the new series of Love Island.

A total of seven women will be moving into the villa in South Africa when the winter series of the ITV2 dating show starts on Sunday.

Humes’ sister sister Sophie Piper was rumoured to be among the contestants.

Sophie Piper (ITV)

The 21-year-old medical PA from Essex said her ideal man is “confident but not cocky” and someone “who doesn’t take themselves too seriously”.

Describing herself as “kind, fun and energetic”, Piper said her party trick is that she can balance a Malteser in her cheek dimples.

Blond twins Eve and Jess Gale, 20-year-old students and VIP hostesses from London, said they stick to a strict “girl code” when it comes to each other.

Jess and Eve Gale (ITV)

Advertising

“If there’s a guy that’s upset Eve, he is cancelled in my books,” said Jess.

Eve added: “If someone upset her I’d never speak to them again.”

Paige Turley, 22, from West Lothian, is no stranger to the spotlight as when she was 14 she made it to the semi-finals on Britain’s Got Talent as a solo singer.

The singer’s other claim to fame is that she was once in a relationship with chart star Capaldi.

Advertising

Paige Turley (ITV)

“We went out when we were younger, I was about 17 or 18,” she said.

“We were together for about a year. It ended really amicably and we’re still pals.”

Hailing from Bristol, beauty consultant Siannise Fudge, 25, said her friends call her Princess Jasmine and that she is heading into the villa in search of her own Aladdin.

Siannise Fudge (ITV)

Democratic services officer Shaughna Phillips, 25, said she thinks people will be surprised by her.

“I’m chatty, funny and clever – people won’t expect it from me,” said the Londoner.

“When they hear me speak about certain things they’ll be shocked.”

Shaughna Phillips (ITV)

The group is rounded out by Leanne Amaning, a customer service advisor from London who describes herself as “unpredictable, fun and charismatic” and rates herself a 10 for looks.

“If you don’t love yourself, who will?” said the 22-year-old.

Leanne Amaning (ITV)

Love Island starts Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.