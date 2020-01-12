Louise Redknapp says marriage to Jamie made her ‘invisible’

Louise Redknapp has said she felt she was becoming “less and less of a person” during her marriage to ex-husband Jamie.

The singer, 45, split from the former footballer, 46, in 2017 after 19 years together.

Louise, who had a string of hits with 90s girl group Eternal, addresses their relationship in her new solo album Heavy Love, her first record in 18 years.

Jamie and Louise Redknapp (Ian West/PA)

She told The Sun’s Fabulous magazine: “I adore him and always will. Jamie was the absolute love of my life.

“I guess I was happy to be invisible for a little while, but at the same time I felt I was becoming less and less of a person.

“And being less and less visible was kind of hard to take when I used to be a pop star.”

Louise shares sons Charley, 15, and Beau, 11, with Jamie.

One song on the album, Wrong, describes how she felt trapped by their marriage, with lyrics including: “You said I don’t need them, you would lift me up. You were wrong.”

Later she sings: “I should have fixed it before it was unfixable.”

Addressing the line, she said: “I’m saying it’s not all your fault and I should have dealt with things earlier.

“I’m not the kind of person that ever would be damning of anybody, and this album is very much about how I felt. It’s not meant to be mean or unkind.”