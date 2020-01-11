The 2020 Brit Awards nominations in full

Lewis Capaldi and Dave are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.

The shortlist was revealed during a special broadcast, called The Brits Are Coming, on ITV which featured performances from the likes of Liam Payne, Mabel and Freya Ridings.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Male solo artist

Stormzy (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy

Female solo artist

Mabel performs on The Brits Are Coming (John Marshall/JMEnternational/PA)

Mabel

Freya Ridings

FKA Twigs

Charli XCX

Mahalia

Song of the year

Ed Sheeran (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up

Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant

Dave featuring Burna Boy – Location

Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove

Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved

Tom Walker – Just You And I

Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

Group

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Coldplay

Foals

Bring Me The Horizon

D Block Europe

Bastille

New artist

Aitch during The Brits Are Coming (John Marshall/JMEnternational/PA)

Aitch

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Album

Harry Styles (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Dave – Psychodrama

Harry Styles – Fine Line

International male solo artist

Dermot Kennedy performs on the Brit Awards launch show (John Marshall/JMEnternational/PA)

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Tyler, The Creator

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

International female solo artist

Ariana Grande (PA)

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Rey

Lizzo