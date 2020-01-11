Menu

The 2020 Brit Awards nominations in full

Showbiz | Published:

Stars including Harry Styles, Stormzy and Billie Eilish are up for prizes.

Brit Awards

Lewis Capaldi and Dave are among the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards.

The shortlist was revealed during a special broadcast, called The Brits Are Coming, on ITV which featured performances from the likes of Liam Payne, Mabel and Freya Ridings.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Male solo artist

Stormzy
Stormzy (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Michael Kiwanuka
Stormzy

Female solo artist

Mabel performs on The Brits Are Coming (John Marshall/JMEnternational/PA)

Mabel
Freya Ridings
FKA Twigs
Charli XCX
Mahalia

Song of the year

Ed Sheeran hiatus
Ed Sheeran (Ben Birchall/PA)

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Mabel – Don’t Call Me Up
Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man – Giant
Dave featuring Burna Boy – Location
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
AJ Tracey – Ladbroke Grove
Lewis Capaldi – Someone You Loved
Tom Walker – Just You And I
Sam Smith and Normani – Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy – Vossi Bop

Group

Graham Norton Show – London
Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Coldplay
Foals
Bring Me The Horizon
D Block Europe
Bastille

New artist

Aitch during The Brits Are Coming (John Marshall/JMEnternational/PA)

Aitch
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender

Album

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2019 – Day One – O2 Arena – London
Harry Styles (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Stormzy – Heavy Is The Head
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Lewis Capaldi – Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Dave – Psychodrama
Harry Styles – Fine Line

International male solo artist

Dermot Kennedy performs on the Brit Awards launch show (John Marshall/JMEnternational/PA)

Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Tyler, The Creator
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone

International female solo artist

2018 MTV Video Music Awards – Show – New York
Ariana Grande (PA)

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Rey
Lizzo

Showbiz

