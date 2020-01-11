Singer Christina Perri ‘completely heartbroken’ after suffering miscarriage

Singer Christina Perri said she is “completely heartbroken” after suffering a miscarriage at 11 weeks.

Perri, best known for hits including Jar Of Hearts and A Thousand Years, announced the news on Twitter and revealed she and husband Paul Costabile were a week away from telling loved ones about the pregnancy.

She said: “Today I had a miscarriage. Baby was 11 weeks old. We are shocked and completely heartbroken.

“We were only 1 week away from sharing the news so I feel like it’s also important to share this news too. I want to continue to help change the story & stigma around miscarriage, secrecy and shame.”

Perri said she is “so sad but not ashamed”, adding: “I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing.”

The 33-year-old ended her message by saying: “I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost.”

US singer Perri tied the knot with Costabile in December 2017 and the couple welcomed their daughter, Carmella Stanley, the following January.

She first found fame after her single Jar Of Hearts appeared on reality show So You Think You Can Dance in 2010.

It went on to be a hit on both sides of the Atlantic. Perri is also known for the song A Thousand Years, which featured on The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 soundtrack.