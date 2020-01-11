Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Golden Globes outfit on sale for Australia wildfire fund

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Golden Globes outfit has been placed on eBay with the money going towards the relief effort in fire-ravaged Australia.

The writer and star of acclaimed comedy Fleabag won two awards during Sunday’s ceremony while wearing a gold tuxedo from Australian designers Ralph & Russo.

Waller-Bridge told reporters she planned to auction off the outfit and has now placed it for sale online.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has put her Golden Globes outfit on eBay with proceeds going towards fire-ravaged Australia (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The starting bid stands at 77,000 Australian dollars, which is about £40,000. The auction is set to end on January 20.

While the tuxedo is custom made, it is reportedly similar to a UK size 9.

In a video shared on the official Twitter account for Fleabag, Waller-Bridge showed fans where famous faces had touched the outfit, including Tom Hanks when he shook her hand, Sir Elton John giving her a hug and the shoulder where Olivia Colman “rested her cheek”.

James Bond star Ana de Armas and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer are also said to have touched the tuxedo.

Waller-Bridge said: “I’m very excited that this stunning, one-of-a-kind, couture tuxedo created by Australian geniuses Ralph & Russo will continue its journey by contributing to this urgent cause.

So you already own the #Fleabag jumpsuit, but there's another chance for you to dress like Phoebe Waller-Bridge! She's auctioning off her #GoldenGlobes suit by @ralphandrusso in support of the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires. https://t.co/iAJAv8wveI #DressforAus pic.twitter.com/xhMiTcAAph — Fleabag (@fleabag) January 10, 2020

“If money raised by its auction can help raise funds to fight the disaster in Australia, the future impact of this suit will be far greater than the luck it brought me and the Fleabag team at the Golden Globes last weekend.”

Money raised will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, WIRES Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund and Wildlife Victoria.

Waller-Bridge is just the latest celebrity to pledge support for Australia as it continues to be ravaged by devastating wildfires.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s environmental group has donated 3 million US dollars (£2.3 million) towards the relief effort while Sir Elton, Chris Hemsworth and Pink have also donated.