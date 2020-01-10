Stormzy tops single and album charts

Stormzy has continued his 2020 chart success by taking the top spot in both the UK single and album rankings.

His song Own It, which features Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, remains at number one, while his album Heavy Is The Head moved from second up to first.

Lewis Capaldi is at number two in both charts, with his single Before You Go and album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.

Stormzy’s chart success early in 2020 follows a bumper year in 2019 in which he headlined Glastonbury and won countless awards (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Justin Bieber secured a return to the UK singles charts with his song Yummy, which debuted at number five and is the week’s highest new entry.

The Canadian singer’s RnB-inspired track is his first solo single in five years.

Bieber revealed this week that he has been battling Lyme disease, saying it has been “a rough couple of years”.

Lewis Capaldi is at number two in both charts (Steve Parsons/PA)

Advertising

But the 25-year-old vowed to his 124 million Instagram followers that he will be “back and better than ever”.

He announced last month that he is to star in a documentary series which will take a look at the making of his first new album in more than four years.

In 2019, only Ariana Grande and Sheeran managed to top both charts at the same time.

Justin Bieber is back in the UK chart with new track Yummy (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

Stormzy’s double success comes after he was criticised by fellow rapper Wiley for collaborating with singer songwriter Sheeran.

Wiley previously accused Sheeran of “using grime to look good” and took aim at Stormzy for collaborating with him.

The rappers then escalated their feud, with both publishing expletive-laden tracks mocking each other.

Stormzy’s 2020 chart success follows a bumper 2019 which saw him headline Glastonbury and win numerous music awards.