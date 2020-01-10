Joanna Lumley to play Keeley Hawes’ mother in new black comedy series

Joanna Lumley, Nigel Havers and Sharon Rooney are among the cast joining Keeley Hawes in new dark comedy drama Finding Alice.

The six-part ITV series sees Bodyguard star Hawes play a woman called Alice who goes through an “honest, blackly comic journey of grief, love and life after the death of her husband Harry”.

Harry’s sudden and accidental death after falling down the stars at their new “weird and wonderful, yet impractical house” leaves Alice dealing with feelings of loss and abandonment.

Nigel Havers is among the cast (Yui Mok/PA)

However, as she battles to comes to terms with what has happened, and being unable to even find the fridge in her new home, she starts to discover things about her late husband, unearthing “a trail of secrets, debt, suspicion and criminality”.

Absolutely Fabulous star Lumley and Coronation Street actor Havers will play Alice’s parents Sarah and Roger.

My Mad Fat Diary star Rooney will play Nicola, Harry’s sister, while Harry will be played by Agatha Raisin and Waterloo Road actor Jason Merrells.

The all-star cast also includes Gentleman Jack actress Gemma Jones and Hatton Garden and Bancroft actor Kenneth Cranham as Alice’s in-laws Minnie and Gerry, and Paranoid actress Isabella Pappas as Alice and Harry’s 16-year-old daughter Charlotte.

The series was created by Hawes alongside Roger Goldby and Simon Nye, both of whom worked on the ITV drama series The Durrells, which starred Hawes.

Executive producer Nicola Shindler, RED Production Company’s chief executive, said: “To have such a strong calibre of actors join the cast alongside Keeley to breathe life into these complex characters is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to audiences meeting them.”

Production on Finding Alice has started in London.