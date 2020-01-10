Doctor Strange 2 director drops out due to ‘creative differences’

The director of the second Doctor Strange film has quit the project due to “creative differences”, it has been announced.

Scott Derrickson said on Twitter he and Marvel Studios had “mutually agreed to part ways” but he will remain an executive producer on the movie.

“I am thankful for our collaboration,” he added.

Marvel is yet to announce Derrickson’s replacement.

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness will see British actor Benedict Cumberbatch reprise the title role from 2016’s Doctor Strange.

Derrickson directed and co-wrote that film, which introduced the egotistical surgeon-turned-Sorcerer Supreme to the Marvel Cinematic Universe( MCU).

The sequel will fit into phase four of the MCU and was announced during the studio’s San Diego Comic-Con panel in July.

Speaking on stage during the presentation, Marvel supremo Kevin Feige touted the new Doctor Strange as having a horror tone.

Confirming Derrickson’s departure, Marvel said: “Marvel Studios and Scott Derrickson have amicably parted ways on Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness due to creative differences.

“We remain grateful to Scott for his contributions to the MCU.”

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is set to be released in May 2021.