Daniel Radcliffe reveals how passerby took pity on him in New York encounter

Daniel Radcliffe has joked he needs to “shave more often” after a passerby took pity on him and gave him money in New York.

The Harry Potter star, 30, said he was waiting outside a shop in the Big Apple with his adopted dog when the incident happened.

He told The Graham Norton Show: “I was in New York recently with my girlfriend and while she was in a shop, I was outside with our adopted dog. It was very cold, and I had on a hoodie, a fleece and then a big coat over the top.

Daniel Radcliffe and Alan Cumming will star in Endgame together and were on Graham Norton to talk about the production being staged at the Old Vic (PA)

“Because it was so cold, I knelt down to warm the dog and I saw this guy looking at me and then he walked past me. But then he came back and handed me five dollars and said, ‘Get yourself a coffee mate’. Apparently, I need to shave more often!”

Radcliffe, who was promoting his upcoming theatre play Endgame, said treading the boards makes him a better actor.

He said: “I think it makes me better. It’s hard work and gives me a lot of confidence to know that I’m not entirely the product of editors and producers and that I can do it on my own and exist outside of that. It’s also fun. I love being on film sets, but you don’t get the raw rush you get on stage.”

Host Graham Norton with (seated left to right) Miriam Margolyes, Daniel Radcliffe, Alan Cumming, and Sharon Horgan (PA)

The Samuel Beckett tragicomedy, being staged at The Old Vic, also features The Good Wife actor Alan Cumming, who was also a guest on Norton’s red sofa.

Former child star Radcliffe said of his fans, when asked if they will go and “see whatever he is in”, that he thinks “there is a fair amount of that. It’s a nice part of my job that I maybe get to introduce people to stuff they might not otherwise see.”

In 2019, according to Heat magazine’s annual rich list, comprised of the wealthiest celebrities in the UK and Ireland aged 30 and under, Radcliffe was listed as having an estimated wealth of £90 million, the majority of which comes from his decade playing the boy wizard in the Harry Potter franchise.

Call The Midwife star Miriam Margolyes, Sharon Horgan and singer Craig David also appear on the show.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One at 10:35pm tonight