Critically acclaimed South Korean film Parasite ‘to be adapted for TV’

The critically lauded South Korean dark comedy film Parasite is reportedly set to be adapted for television.

Directed by Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite has been one of the biggest successes of this awards season and picked up best foreign language film during Sunday’s Golden Globes.

It is widely tipped to take home the Academy Award equivalent next month while also being touted as a potential best picture contender.

Director Bong Joon-ho is said to be adapting his hit film Parasite for TV (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Reports in the US said HBO had won the race for the rights to adapt it to the small screen in the form of a miniseries.

Adam McKay, the director of The Big Short and Vice, will team up with Bong, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Parasite is a dark satire telling the story of a poor family’s attempt to manipulate a rich family.

It is unclear if the TV adaption would be an English-language remake or a follow-up.

After winning at the Golden Globes, Bong urged audiences to consume more foreign movies, saying: “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.”

Parasite, which will be released in the UK in February, has so far grossed more than 130 million US dollars, about £99.5 million, worldwide.

Parasite also won the Palme d’Or, the highest prize at the Cannes Film Festival, following its world premiere there in May.