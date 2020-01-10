Menu

Advertising

Beyonce and Jay-Z send Reese Witherspoon champagne after Golden Globes encounter

Showbiz | Published:

Witherspoon approached the Carters’ table after she and Jennifer Aniston ran out of water.

Reese Witherspoon

Beyonce and Jay-Z sent Reese Witherspoon a bottle of champagne following their viral moment at the Golden Globes.

The Morning Show star Witherspoon made headlines when she approached the Carters’ table after she and Jennifer Aniston ran out of water, only to return with glasses of bubbly.

And the Oscar-winning actress has now scored more free champagne after Beyonce and Jay-Z sent her a bottle of the rapper’s Armand de Brignac brand, also known as Ace Of Spades.

“I just got home from New York and the most beautiful flowers are here and a case of Ace Of Spades champagne,” Witherspoon told her fans in a video shared to her Instagram Story.

She also read out the note attached to the gift, which said:
“More water.”

It was signed Jay and B, Witherspoon said. The 43-year-old, who won the best actress Oscar 2005 for Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line, shared another video showing her and mother Betty drinking the champagne at 11.30am.

“It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right??” she captioned the post.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News