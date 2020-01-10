Beyonce and Jay-Z send Reese Witherspoon champagne after Golden Globes encounter

Beyonce and Jay-Z sent Reese Witherspoon a bottle of champagne following their viral moment at the Golden Globes.

The Morning Show star Witherspoon made headlines when she approached the Carters’ table after she and Jennifer Aniston ran out of water, only to return with glasses of bubbly.

Y‘all Jay and Bey sent Reese Witherspoon some champagne! Lmao pic.twitter.com/WXHl6IY3uO — ø (@fckafalsearrest) January 9, 2020

And the Oscar-winning actress has now scored more free champagne after Beyonce and Jay-Z sent her a bottle of the rapper’s Armand de Brignac brand, also known as Ace Of Spades.

“I just got home from New York and the most beautiful flowers are here and a case of Ace Of Spades champagne,” Witherspoon told her fans in a video shared to her Instagram Story.

She also read out the note attached to the gift, which said:

“More water.”

It was signed Jay and B, Witherspoon said. The 43-year-old, who won the best actress Oscar 2005 for Johnny Cash biopic Walk The Line, shared another video showing her and mother Betty drinking the champagne at 11.30am.

“It’s 5 o’clock somewhere right??” she captioned the post.