Which Love Island winners are still together?

Love Island has created many romances over the years, but not all of the relationships stand the test of time.

The new series of the ITV2 dating show kicks off on Sunday in South Africa for the first ever winter season, with a new batch of singletons hoping to find lasting love and win the cash prize.

From Rochelle Humes’s sister to Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend, a coffee bean salesman who worked as a naked waiter and the heir to a country estate in Cornwall, who knows which islanders will pair up and become our favourite new couples.

Ahead of Love Island returning for its sixth series, we take a look back at the previous winning couples, and see who is – and is not – still loved up.

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea

The viewing public was overjoyed when Amber Gill finally found love with handsome rugby player Greg O’Shea at the 11th hour in the 2019 series, after being wronged by Michael Griffiths when he left her for Joanna Chimonides.

Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea (Yui Mok/PA)

Gill, who had become a fan favourite throughout the series, and O’Shea managed to scoop the £50,000 prize together and all seemed sweet for this seemingly loved-up pair.

However, they split two months later due to living too far apart, and O’Shea was forced to deny reports that he had dumped Gill via text message.

O’Shea, who went back to Ireland to focus on his rugby career, said at the time: “You need to be realistic about the situation. She lives in the UK. Every brand wants to work with her, every event wants her there. Of course, she deserves all of it.”

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham

The 2018 winners gave it a good go, lasting for eight months after scooping the huge cash prize over their rivals.

Dani Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny, and Jack Fincham had become a couple very early on in the series after hitting it off, and remained favourites through the show’s run.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer (Ian West/PA)

They seemed to be perfectly loved-up after leaving the villa and weathered the storm after hitting a bump in the road in December, when Dyer said they had broken up because they had realised their relationship was “not meant to be long term”.

They reunited for a while, but in April 2019 finally called things off, with Fincham saying on Instagram that “sometimes things aren’t meant to be”.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies went through their fair share of drama while in the villa in Love Island 2017, but against all the odds – and via Cetinay’s brief dalliance with another girl – they stuck together and were crowned the champions.

Things seemed to be strong for the couple after the ITV2 show finished, and they landed a showbiz presenting job together on Good Morning Britain.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies (Ian West/PA)

But six months later, in December 2017, the pair called it quits due to work pressures.

They said at the time: “We fell in love in the villa and want to thank all the fans of the show for supporting us. Our lives have changed beyond recognition over the past few months and our hectic work schedules have made it difficult to make things work.

“We still have a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends.”

Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey

One of the longer-lasting Love Island couples, 2016 winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey were an item from the very first episode of that year.

Perhaps among the most favoured pairings among fans of the show, they welcomed their son Freddie-George in December 2017.

There was a minor blip as they briefly split while De La Hoyde was pregnant, but they reunited weeks before the birth, and last year they tied the knot and showed off their wedding in a spread with OK! magazine.

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley

Jessica Hayes and Max Morley were the first couple to win the show after it was revived in 2015, nine years after its predecessor – Celebrity Love Island – was axed.

There were high hopes for this new reality TV couple, but they lasted just six weeks in the real world.

Hayes has since moved on with Dan Lawry, and the pair welcomed their first child together, son Presley, last summer.

Former cricketer Morley went on to date the likes of Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby and other Love Island stars including Zara Holland and Laura Anderson.