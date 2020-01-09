Timothee Chalamet debuts new facial hair at New York event

Timothee Chalamet walked the red carpet at the National Board of Review gala sporting an unexpected new accessory – a goatee.

The 24-year-old Little Women star arrived at the bash in New York on Wednesday night wearing a striking cream suit with a black lapel, which he paired with a white graphic T-shirt

But it was his new facial hair that drew the most attention.

Timothee Chalamet at the awards gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

He attended the event to present the award for best screenplay, won by Uncut Gems.

Chalamet, famous for turns in Call Me By Your Name and The King, usually goes clean-shaven.

He is reportedly in talks to play Bob Dylan in the Jason Mangold-directed biopic Going Electric, which will follow the singer’s controversial shift to electric guitar in 1965.

Dylan himself has been known to occasionally sport a goatee.