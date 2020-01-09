Menu

Timothee Chalamet debuts new facial hair at New York event

Showbiz | Published:

The Hollywood star made an impact at the bash on Wednesday night.

Timothee Chalamet at the National Board of Review Awards gala

Timothee Chalamet walked the red carpet at the National Board of Review gala sporting an unexpected new accessory – a goatee.

The 24-year-old Little Women star arrived at the bash in New York on Wednesday night wearing a striking cream suit with a black lapel, which he paired with a white graphic T-shirt

But it was his new facial hair that drew the most attention.

Timothee Chalamet at the awards gala (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

He attended the event to present the award for best screenplay, won by Uncut Gems.

Chalamet, famous for turns in Call Me By Your Name and The King, usually goes clean-shaven.

He is reportedly in talks to play Bob Dylan in the Jason Mangold-directed biopic Going Electric, which will follow the singer’s controversial shift to electric guitar in 1965.

Dylan himself has been known to occasionally sport a goatee.

