Rising star crowned winner of BBC Music’s Sound Of 2020

British-Jamaican singer Celeste has been crowned the winner of BBC Music’s Sound Of 2020.

The 25-year-old soul and R&B star – full name Celeste Epiphany Waite – won the prestigious award after a big year in which she was was named BBC Music Introducing artist of the year and won the 2020 Brit Awards rising star prize.

Celeste, whose songs include Strange, Lately and Father’s Son, said: “2019 was an incredible year for me and I could never have predicted half of the things that happened.

Celeste is looking forward to a big 2020 (BBC)

“I’m so grateful for every opportunity I’ve had so far and am looking forward to what 2020 will bring

“Some of my favourite memories have been the live shows. From performing Strange for the very first time at the Lexington for BBC Introducing, going live with Annie Mac from Maida Vale, to Jools Holland.

The rising star was chosen by a panel of 170 influential music experts, including alumni artists Billie Eilish and Lewis Capaldi.

BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac said: “Celeste is a phenomenal talent, a voice that does not come around often and when you are exposed to it, is impossible to ignore.

“I have received countless emotional texts from listeners who have had to sit in their car and lose themselves to her song Strange before carrying on with their evening. Her songwriting is personal and poignant but with universal appeal.

“I think she could easily join the long list of Sound Of winners who went on to be global stars. I can’t wait to hear more from Celeste and all of our long-list in 2020.”

Other acts that had been in the running for the award include Easy Life, Yungblud, Joy Crookes, Inhaler, Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee, Georgia and Squid.

Previous winners include Adele, Sam Smith and Ellie Goulding.