Oscars to go hostless again, Academy confirms

This year’s Oscars will again be without a host, the Academy has said.

The news was confirmed by the Academy, the body which oversees the Oscars, on Twitter.

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, the network which broadcasts the Oscars in the US, said they would be sticking with what worked last year.

This year’s #Oscars at a glance: ✅ Stars✅ Performances✅ Surprises? Host See you Feb. 9th! — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

The 2019 Academy Awards were without a host for the first time since 1989 after comedian Kevin Hart stepped down when years-old homophobic tweets resurfaced.

In his place a string of famous faces stepped in to shepherd the night’s events along.

A medley of Queen songs opened the ceremony – in honour of nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody – before comedians Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph took over.

On a memorable night, A Star Is Born co-stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga delivered one of the all-time Oscars moments with a steamy performance of hit song Shallow while best actress winner Olivia Colman’s endearing acceptance speech was another highlight.

Awards show hosts have been in the news this week following Ricky Gervais’s much anticipated return to the Golden Globes.

The controversial British comic lived up to his reputation, with jokes on Prince Andrew and paedophilia.

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9.