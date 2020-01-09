I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp axed by ITV after nearly 20 years

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! spin-off show Extra Camp has been cancelled by ITV.

The companion programme has aired on ITV2 alongside the main reality show since 2002, but the broadcaster has pulled it so they can focus on their primetime schedule going forward.

Host Joel Dommett shared the “sad news” in a post on Instagram.

He wrote: “The time has unfortunately come to put Extra Camp to bed in its uncomfortable hammock. The show will no longer continue.

“It’s been a huge privilege to be a part a show with such a rich history filled with amazing hosts.”

He joked that the show’s producers assured him that he and his co-hosts Emily Atack and Adam Thomas are “not to blame”, and that “they said the show was better than ever and also that Joel is the sexiest presenter we have ever had (I wasn’t listening but it was something like that)”.

Comedian Dommett, who has presented the last three series, said that the cancellation “is simply because it’s expensive given how late it’s on and the funds will be used in more prime time slots” and joked that Thomas would host it “for free but the decision is made”.

He said: “Thank you to all the crew who have made this the most wonderful three years, you have shaped me as a person and presenter. I’ve learnt so much. Thank you to everyone for watching #extracamp.”

Inbetweeners actress Atack, who joined to host the 2019 alongside Thomas, said that the decision “is very sad but for reasons beyond our control, financial stuff, they’ve decided not to go again”.

In a video shared on her Instagram stories, the I’m A Celebrity 2018 runner-up added: “Adam Thomas is blaming himself, which is making me piss myself. It’s not you Adam, it’s probably me.

“In all seriousness, thank you to everybody who watched and enjoyed it, we had so much fun doing it and I learnt so much on there.

“The people at ITV are the hardest working people ever and there are going to be a lot of sad people today on the production. I love you guys, I’ve never worked with such professional, amazing, hilarious, great people, but there’s lots of exciting things to come with us all.”

She added: “It’s all good, it’s the way of the business.”

Ex-Emmerdale star Thomas, who was in the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity alongside Dommett, wrote on Instagram: “Imagine your first ever presenting role on a show that’s been running for years… you do one show and it gets cancelled!!”

He said he wishes he “could have had another go”, but that he was proud to have been a presenter on the long-running show.

Previous presenters on Extra Camp, which was called I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! until 2015, have included Caroline Flack, Joe Swash, Stacey Solomon, Laura Whitmore, Vicky Pattison and Scarlett Moffatt.

An ITV spokesman said: “ITV2 has loved having Extra Camp on the channel and would like to thank all the production team for their hard work over the years, the fantastic on screen presenters and the brilliant hard working crew behind the scenes.

“It’ll be sad to bring the curtain down on the show but the focus for ITV2 is the primetime schedule.”