Hailey Bieber defends Justin from those ‘downplaying’ Lyme disease

Hailey Bieber has criticised online trolls she accused of “downplaying” husband Justin’s Lyme disease diagnosis.

Canadian pop star Bieber said he had been diagnosed with the condition and that he had endured “a rough couple of years”.

According to the NHS website, Lyme disease is “a bacterial infection that can be spread to humans by infected ticks” and possible symptoms include “tiredness, aches and loss of energy”.

Justin Bieber has told fans he has been battling Lyme disease and that he will go into more detail in his upcoming docu-series (Ian West/PA)

Bieber, 25, promised fans he would go into greater depth in his upcoming YouTube documentary series.

Shortly after Bieber shared the news, Hailey, a model who married the singer in 2018, hit out at those on social media who had been “making fun of” her husband.

She tweeted: “For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease.

For those who are trying to downplay the severity of Lyme disease. Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years. Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself. — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

Advertising

“Please do your research and listen to the stories of people who have suffered with it for years.

“Making fun of and belittling a disease you don’t understand is never the way, all it takes is educating yourself.”

Hailey also thanked Yolanda, Gigi and Bella Hadid for helping her come to terms with Bieber’s diagnosis. Yolanda and Bella, also a model, have said they suffer from Lyme disease.

I wanna say a huge thank you to @YolandaHadid and @bellahadid and @GiGiHadid for bringing me so much clarity and information on Lyme disease and for helping answer my questions about course of action, symptoms etc. Love you 3 amazing women! — Hailey Bieber (@haileybieber) January 8, 2020

Advertising

Bieber, who recently returned to music with his first solo single in five years, told of his condition with an Instagram post.

He wrote: “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc they failed to realise I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.

“These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!”

He added: “It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

Bieber revealed last month that he is to star in a documentary series which will give fans a look at the making of his first new album in more than four years.

The YouTube programme will also give fans an insight into the past few years of the singer’s life from his marriage to his struggles.

Justin Bieber: Seasons will debut on January 27, with new episodes launching each Monday and Wednesday. The 10-episode docu-series will be available free to watch (with ads) on YouTube.