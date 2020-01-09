Advertising
Christopher Maloney trying to be ‘optimistic’ from hospital bed
The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate has spent several days in hospital.
Former X Factor star Christopher Maloney has said he is trying to be “optimistic” after several days in hospital.
The ex-Celebrity Big Brother housemate has been posting pictures from his bed.
It is not known what the 42-year-old is suffering from and Maloney said he does not know when he will be able to leave.
He tweeted: “Thank you for all your well wishes and positive vibes.
“I am trying to be very optimistic I’ll be out of hospital soon and recovery short.
“Unfortunately the doctors and nurses who are wonderful cannot give me that answer.
“Once again thank you and your kinds words do not go unnoticed.”
Maloney appeared in the 2012 series of The X Factor.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.