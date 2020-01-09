BTS release new song ahead of album launch

BTS have released a new song ahead of the launch of their upcoming album.

The K-pop boyband’s track Interlude: Shadow, which they said is a “comeback trailer”, was posted online on Thursday.

The song, which features vocals from rapper Suga, is about the responsibilities that have come with the band’s success.

Suga is seen surrounded by a crowd who are meant to personify his multiple egos and desires.

Their new album, titled Map Of The Soul 7, is set for release on February 21, with the first single due out on January 17.

Last August, the Korean group announced they were taking an “extended” break to “recharge” and lead normal lives, according to their management Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS, who have achieved widespread global success, performed in Times Square in New York on New Year’s Eve.

They have also built up a loyal following in the UK and last year the group, which consists of Suga, Jin, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, had to add an extra date to the UK leg of their tour.

Their new album is set for release next month (Tom Haines/PA)

This was after their first Wembley Stadium appearance sold out in hours.

Previous album releases by the group have included Map Of The Soul: Persona and the Love Yourself trilogy.

BTS scooped a prize at the American Music Awards in November, winning in the pop/rock category.

They also scored a double win at the MTV European Music Awards last year, taking home the best live and biggest fans awards.