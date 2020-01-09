Brooklyn Beckham shares sweet birthday message for new girlfriend Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham could not hide his joy as he paid a sweet tribute to his new girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest son has been romantically linked to the American actress since October, but the pair have only made their relationship Instagram-official in recent days.

Beckham, 20, posted a picture on Instagram for his 11.8 million followers showing himself hugging Peltz while both clad in towels, the snap seemingly taken in a bathroom.

Along with the intimate picture, shared on Peltz’s 25th birthday, Beckham wrote: “Happy birthday babe xx you have such an amazing heart xx.”

The post came after the stars both shared videos on their Instagram Stories looking loved-up.

Peltz, who has starred in TV series Bates Motel and the film The Last Airbender, is first reported to have been seen with aspiring photographer Beckham in October at a Halloween party.

The actress recently spent time with the Beckham family at their home in the Cotswolds over the New Year break, reportedly having flown over to the UK from Los Angeles.

Both Beckham and Peltz have made things official on their Instagram pages over the past week, with the film and TV star posting a picture of herself in underwear behind a topless Beckham in one snap a few days into January.

Beckham was previously in a relationship with model Hana Cross from 2018 until they split last summer.

The couple were pictured at Wimbledon together last July.