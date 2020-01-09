Menu

Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper with helping him quit drinking

Showbiz | Published:

Brad Pitt has previously said that he sought help from Alcoholics Anonymous amid his split from Angelina Jolie.

2020 National Board of Review Awards Gala

Brad Pitt has credited fellow actor Bradley Cooper with helping him quit drinking and making his life happier.

His comments came after Cooper presented Pitt with a National Board of Review award for best supporting actor for his role in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.

Pitt has previously spoken about his drinking problems and revealed that he sought help from Alcoholics Anonymous amid his split from actress Angelina Jolie.

2020 National Board of Review Awards Gala
The pair embraced on stage at the awards ceremony (Evan Agostini/AP)

In his acceptance speech, Pitt called Cooper a “sweetheart” before crediting him with his sobriety.

“I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since,” he said.

The actors embraced on stage as Pitt was given the award.

In September, Pitt told the New York Times that he had to stop drinking after his alcohol consumption got out of hand.

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood Photocall – London
Pitt called Cooper a ‘sweetheart’ while on stage (David Parry/PA)

He said: “I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges.”

He added that he found the AA meetings “freeing”, saying: “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard.

“It was this safe space where there was little judgement and therefore little judgement of yourself.”

Cooper has also previously spoken about his struggles with alcohol before going sober, telling GQ: “If I continued, I was really going to sabotage my whole life.”

Showbiz

