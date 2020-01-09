Billy Ocean marks 70th birthday by announcing album release and tour dates

Billy Ocean has marked his 70th birthday by announcing he is to release his first album of new material for 10 years and embark on a tour.

The album’s title track, One World, was released on Thursday.

The R&B singer, who was given an MBE in the New Year Honours list, celebrates his significant birthday this month.

Billy Ocean’s new album is titled One World (Yui Mok/PA)

Ocean told his Twitter followers that he was “looking forward to this year”.

The Grammy Award-winner co-wrote all 12 tracks on his new album, which was recorded in Manchester and New York last year.

“I feel this album reflects my maturity and the many genres of music I’ve been exposed to – coming from the Caribbean as a little boy influenced by calypso music, to growing up in the East End of London, where music was so wonderfully diverse,” he said.

“The album reflects my thoughts and the way I feel at 70-years-old, but most of all I hope that it will make people stop and think about life and its meaning.”

Advertising

Billy Ocean’s tour will begin in Glasgow (Andy Butterton/PA)

He added: “It’s like a landmark for my birthday.”

His tour, which kicks off in September in Glasgow, will see Ocean perform at venues including the Royal Albert Hall in London, Birmingham’s Symphony Hall and St David’s Hall in Cardiff.

He is scheduled to play a total of 21 dates, finishing at Sheffield City Hall in November.

The album sees Ocean, who has sold more than 30 million records worldwide, reunite with producer Barry Eastmond, who wrote and produced a number of his biggest hits including When The Going Gets Tough and Love Zone.