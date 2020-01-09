Amy Schumer opens up about emotional IVF experience while trying for second baby

Amy Schumer has said she is “run down and emotional” while going through IVF treatment to have a second child.

The US actress and comedian said that she and husband Chris Fischer are hoping to have another baby after welcoming son Gene in May last year.

The Trainwreck star posted a picture showing bruises from the treatment on Instagram, above her Caesarean scar.

Schumer, 38, wrote: “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional.

“If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio.

“We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Selena Gomez was among the stars responding to Schumer’s post, writing: “I’m praying for you and chris. I’m sorry!”

Advertising

US TV presenter Katie Couric posted: “You got this mama. Sending you lots of love!”

Blogger and model Tess Holliday was among those praising Schumer for sharing her struggle, writing: “I appreciate you as a mother, a woman, a public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful.”

Schumer and chef Fischer became parents to Gene on May 5 last year.

Advertising

Throughout her first pregnancy, the stand-up star battled severe morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum.

On December 30, she reflected on 2019 on Instagram alongside a picture of herself holding Gene while Fischer kissed her on the head.

She wrote: “This has been by far the best year of my life and I spent half of it vomiting everyday.”

During IVF treatment (in vitro fertilisation), an egg is removed from the ovaries and fertilised with sperm in a laboratory, before the embryo is then returned to the womb to grow.