Abbey Clancy appears as harp-playing angel in The Darkness music video

Abbey Clancy appears as a harp-playing winged angel in a new music video for band The Darkness.

The model strums on the instrument as the group float among the clouds beyond the gates of heaven in the video for new single In Another Life.

Meanwhile, lead singer Justin Hawkins appears in a plunging shiny red jumpsuit wrapped in chains as he languishes in a burning hell.

The video sees Clancy send a photograph of herself down to her love in hell before also sending down a route map up to heaven.

Hawkins rids himself of his chains and pulls himself up from the flames and lava to reunite with his love.

He then changes into a white ensemble when he reunites with Clancy on a runway up to heaven and plays with the rest of the band at a party.

The couple dance together and the video ends with them embracing in a cloud.

Clancy said: “It was so much fun saving Justin from the fiery gates of hell. I’m a big fan of The Darkness and I’m so happy they asked me to be involved.

“The guys made the video shoot so easy and we had so much fun on set.

“It looks amazing and playing an angel was a heavenly way to spend the day.”

Hawkins said: “These days music videos are too often an afterthought when structuring an album campaign.

“Walk towards the camera looking mean … ooh, jump off that … make it look like that thing is going up your bum, the director suggests, and like spaniels we obediently do so at the expense of dignity and self-respect. The results are invariably rubbish.

“In Kristy (director Kristy May Currie), we have found our saviour. She came to us with an entire concept, storyboard, shot list and cast.

“All we had to do was look fabulous and act – it was like the glorious olden days, when everything we did mattered enough to be done properly.

“Kristy is brilliant and passionate, and I hope we get to work with her again.”

Hawkins said of Clancy: “I know from my own experience that when one is as beautiful as Abbey Clancy, there is no obligation to be nice to anybody.

“There’s no obligation for her to do anything at all, the sheer force of her beauty will bend the universe to her will.

“Nevertheless, she is the living embodiment of grace and kindness.

“Aside from her brilliant acting and dazzling appearance, she was awesome company and we had a great laugh all day.”

He added: “I’m beginning to wonder if perhaps she is an actual angel.

“Anyway, I’m a disciple of Clancy and I make no apologies for that. I hereby dedicate my life to her.

“I hope folks enjoy this vid, it was a thrill to make. We all insisted on doing our own stunts so this may be the last The Darkness music video for a while as we explore opportunities in Hollywood.”

In Another Life is taken from the album Easter Is Cancelled, which is out now.