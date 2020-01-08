Ugly Betty star America Ferrera ‘heartbroken’ after show creator found dead

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera said she is “stunned and heartbroken” after the death of show creator Silvio Horta.

Horta, 45, was reportedly found dead in Miami on Tuesday. A representative for the TV producer confirmed his death but did not provide further details.

Hit comedy Ugly Betty starred Ferrera and ran from 2006 to 2010 after being adapted from Columbian show Yo soy Betty, la fea.

Horta served as lead writer and executive producer on the show.

Ferrera was among the stars to pay tribute to Horta following news of his death.

Writing on Instagram alongside a picture of the pair together, she said: “I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death.

“His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy and light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now – and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”

Ugly Betty starred Ferrera as Mexican American journalist Betty Suarez, who lands a job at a prestigious fashion magazine in Manhattan.

It won Ferrera, 35, a Golden Globe and an Emmy. The show was cancelled in 2010.

Ferrera’s Ugly Betty co-star Vanessa Williams also paid tribute to Horta.

She wrote on Instagram: “Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta.

“His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace.”

Ugly Betty star Michael Urie tweeted: “I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man.”

I will be forever indebted to this sweet, brilliant man. ? https://t.co/M8MYuDle6I — Michael Urie (@michaelurie) January 8, 2020

And Christopher Gorham, who worked with Horta on Ugly Betty and Jake 2.0, said: “Silvio Horta gave me two of the greatest opportunities in my career with Jake 2.0 and Ugly Betty.

“I will be forever grateful for his creativity, his enormous heart, and his friendship. His family was his world and my heart goes out to them tonight. Let’s all take care of each other.”