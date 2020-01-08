Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood reveals show’s unexpected high-profile fan

Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that Michael Sheen is a “huge fan” of the show.

The actress, 24, said she was stopped by the Hollywood actor while taking a break from filming the second season in Wales.

Speaking at the season two premiere in London, she told the PA news agency Welshman Sheen had said one of his relatives lived close by.

Michael Sheen is said to be a fan of Sex Education (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She said: “(Co-star) Connor (Swindells) and I were getting coffee once and Michael Sheen was in there. The one that played Tony Blair.

“We saw him and we were like: ‘Don’t look at him, he is just trying to enjoy his coffee, leave him alone.’

“Then he went: ‘I’m really sorry guys, I don’t want to bother you but I just want to let you know, huge fan of Sex Education.’

“I was like, what is the world? That was great. He said that his granny or his aunt lived around there.”

The cast of Sex Education on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Wood plays Aimee in the hit Netflix show about socially awkward high school student Otis (Asa Butterfield) and his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson).

Speaking about her character, she said: “She really grows up this season and it is unfortunately quite a forceful rude awakening into the real world, that not everyone is lovely and not everyone is to be trusted.

“Sometimes that bubble she has created for herself, where she floats around in her own space, it has popped and she finds it really, really difficult.

“The female solidarity in the season is so important. That’s what brings her out of this very lonely shameful state that she is put in, not by her fault whatsoever.”

Season two of Sex Education launches on Netflix on Friday January 17.