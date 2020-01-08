Selena Gomez opens up about mental health struggles

Selena Gomez has said finding out she has mental health issues and getting on the right medication has “completely changed” her life.

The Come And Get It singer, 27, opened up in an interview with WSJ magazine.

“I had low self-esteem and that’s something I work on continuously,” she said.

“My highs were really high and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally.”

Gomez went on: “I found out I do suffer from mental health issues.

“And, honestly, that was such a relief.

“I realised that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication and my life has been completely changed.”

The US star has been open about her mental health issues in the past.

In 2016, she took time away from work due to battling anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

She said in a statement at the time that the difficulties she was experiencing were a part of her lupus diagnosis.