Selena Gomez opens up about mental health struggles

Showbiz | Published:

The music star said she now feels empowered as she has learned so much ‘about what was going on mentally’.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has said finding out she has mental health issues and getting on the right medication has “completely changed” her life.

The Come And Get It singer, 27, opened up in an interview with WSJ magazine.

“I had low self-esteem and that’s something I work on continuously,” she said.

“My highs were really high and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally.”

@selenagomez is our February cover star! All the highs and lows in her life have led to her new album, "Rare." It's her most personal musical expression to date.⁠ ⁠ "This is the first time I've heard her truly channel the details of her emotional experience," says @taylorswift, Gomez's close friend.⁠ ⁠ Before this new album, much of her music was packaged for her. Some of the messaging behind it didn't resonate with her, such as in the 2013 song "Come & Get It." "That's so not my personality," #SelenaGomez says. "The lyrics are, 'When you're ready, come and get it.' I would never say that!" But her new album is highly autobiographical: Song titles like "Let Me Get Me" and "Vulnerable" hint at some of the epiphanies she's had in the four years since her last album.⁠

Gomez went on: “I found out I do suffer from mental health issues.

“And, honestly, that was such a relief.

“I realised that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication and my life has been completely changed.”

All the highs and lows in Selena Gomez’s life have led to her new album, “Rare.” It’s her most personal musical expression to date. “This is the first time I’ve heard her truly channel the details of her emotional experience,” says Taylor Swift, Gomez’s close friend. Before this new album, much of her music was packaged for her. Some of the messaging behind it didn’t resonate with her, such as in the 2013 song “Come & Get It.” “That’s so not my personality,” #SelenaGomez says. “The lyrics are, ‘When you’re ready, come and get it.’ I would never say that!” But her new album is highly autobiographical: Song titles like “Let Me Get Me” and “Vulnerable” hint at some of the epiphanies she’s had in the four years since her last album. After a long journey through illness and heartbreak, the former teen star has emerged as a full-fledged artist with her first album in four years. Read our February cover story at the link in bio. You can get a copy on 1/18 in the weekend’s @wsj. (?️: @derekblasberg, ?: @lachlanbailey, styling: @georgecortina) ⁠

The US star has been open about her mental health issues in the past.

In 2016, she took time away from work due to battling anxiety, panic attacks and depression.

She said in a statement at the time that the difficulties she was experiencing were a part of her lupus diagnosis.

