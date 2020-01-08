Pink and Carey Hart celebrate 14 years of marriage

Pop star Pink and her husband Carey Hart marked 14 years of marriage with heartfelt messages on social media.

The singer and the former professional motocross rider met in 2001 and have two children together.

They tied the knot in 2006 and celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, paid tribute to her husband with a touching post on Instagram.

Alongside pictures of the pair together, the 40-year-old wrote: “So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck…..We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe.

“It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times.

“You’re a real man, Carey Hart.”

Hart, 44, also took to Instagram.

“14 years married to this amazing woman,” he wrote alongside pictures from throughout their marriage.

“I’m so proud of the life that we have built together. Both of us came from broken homes, yet we made the choice to work hard at our relationship.”

Pink proposed to Hart in 2005 during a motocross race.

They have two children, Willow Sage, eight, and three-year-old Jameson Moon.