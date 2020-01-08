David Bowie’s widow Iman pays tribute on late star’s birthday

Iman led tributes to her late husband David Bowie on what would have been the star’s 73rd birthday.

The model, 64, shared a black and white photograph on Twitter of the star, captioned simply: “January 8th #BowieForever #EternalLove.”

Iman, who tied the knot with the late singer in 1992, also posted a quote which said: “Like scattered seeds, memories of you bloom everywhere.”

Bowie died in 2016 aged 69, following a battle with cancer.

A host of other stars also remembered the singer on his birthday.

Actor Geoffrey Arend wrote on Twitter: “Happy birthday to my all-time favorite musician and wax collaborator @davidbowie.

“I’ll never stop missing you. Thanks for leaving such an enormous artistic legacy.

“Wait for me in the hallway, would you?”

Happy birthday to my all-time favorite musician and wax collaborator @davidbowie. I'll never stop missing you. Thanks for leaving such an enormous artistic legacy. Wait for me in the hallway, would you? #DavidBowie #BowieBirthday #Bowie pic.twitter.com/1tjg6V0oTk — geoffrey arend (@GeoffreyArend) January 8, 2020

Drag Race star RuPaul shared a picture of Bowie and wrote: “At 14, I carried a Magic Marker around with me to write the name BOWIE on everything that wasn’t moving.”

At 14, I carried a Magic Marker around with me to write the name BOWIE on everything that wasn't moving. pic.twitter.com/68vo3AbzbZ — RuPaul (@RuPaul) January 8, 2020

Director Edgar Wright shared a Bowie playlist and tweeted: “Happy Birthday Bowie.”

Red Dwarf star Danny John-Jules posted a throwback snap of himself with the singer, while David Walliams captioned an image of the star on Twitter: “I am sorry, but he was perfect…”

Bowie was born in Brixton, London, in 1947, on January 8. He died on January 10, 2016 in New York.