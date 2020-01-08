Britt Ekland dismisses idea of woman playing James Bond

Britt Ekland has dismissed the idea of a woman playing James Bond, saying “that’s not going to happen”.

The actress, who played Bond girl Goodnight in The Man With The Golden Gun opposite Roger Moore, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “We might as well not talk about it.

“I don’t have any information. I know Barbara (Broccoli, producer of the Bond films) and if I had any influence, I would whisper and say, ‘No, not a female Bond!’”

Former Bond girl Britt Ekland making everyone blush this morning with her confirmation that Rod Stewart used to wear her underwear on stage. ? Sorry, what was swinging like your arm? ?? pic.twitter.com/yvjP9qHUMh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 8, 2020

She also said it would be “foolish” to get rid of the title ‘Bond girl’, saying: “Bond girls is a very nice title and it’s what people want. It doesn’t have the same ring, ‘Bond woman’… My dog is gender fluid.”

The upcoming instalment in the Bond franchise, No Time To Die, will see Lashana Lynch as a female 00 agent after Daniel Craig’s Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica.

Ekland also spoke about the phenomenon of young women having plastic surgery, saying: “I think it’s tragic because the one time you really look good is before you’re 25.

“Everyone is altering themselves so they all look older and older and older. And by the time they’re 25 they look 35. It’s very sad.

“I’ve of course played around with plastic surgery but I was after 50 when I did.”

Asked why she stopped, she said: “It’s not going to give me more roles to make me look better. This is who I am and people have to accept it. I’ve accepted it, you accept it!

“If you look at all of us who were in the 60s, we were individuals. We didn’t have enormous make up, all we had was lashes.”