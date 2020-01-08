Actress Yael Stone moving back to Australia from US to fight ‘climate war’

Orange Is The New Black star Yael Stone has said she is quitting the US and moving back to her native Australia to reduce her carbon footprint and fight the “climate war”.

The 34-year-old actress said she is giving up her green card after a “long, considered process” led her to decide dividing her time between two countries is “not environmentally ethical”.

Stone, who appeared as prisoner Lorna Morello over Orange Is The New Black’s six-year run on Netflix, spoke out as wildfires are ravaging Australia.

Not environmentally ethical to build a life across two continents. Time to make a sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/4gFVImMeMg — Yael Stone (@YaelStone) January 7, 2020

In a video shared on Twitter, she said it is “unethical for us to set up a life in two countries knowing what we know”.

Stone added: “The carbon emissions alone from that flying, it’s unethical, it’s not right.”

A green card allows the holder to live and work in the US on a permanent basis.

“So I will be going through the process of giving up my green card and saying goodbye to a life in America. I’m going to be here in Australia doing the work I can to make a difference here, because the time is now,” Stone added.

Advertising

She described the fight against climate change as a “war” and said “we’ve only got 10 years”.

“So let’s make these sacrifices,” Stone added. “Let’s make these changes, let’s put some skin in the game and say, ‘yeah, I care and this is what I’m going to do about it’. This is just the beginning from me.”

50% of the earnings from the next job that takes me overseas goes directly to @feat_artists because it’s time for skin in the game. pic.twitter.com/DNlku6F0SA — Yael Stone (@YaelStone) January 8, 2020

In a separate video Stone promised to donate half of her earnings from any job that requires her to fly internationally to renewable energy sources.

Advertising

Stone spoke out as large swathes of Australia were being scorched by wildfires, with 25 people killed and millions of animals feared to have died.

At the Golden Globes on Sunday, the fires took centre stage with stars including Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman and Cate Blanchett highlighting the issue.

Joker actor Joaquin Phoenix, who was named best actor in a drama film at the ceremony, called for Hollywood stars to change their ways to fight climate change.

“We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards,” he said.