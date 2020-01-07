Advertising
Vanessa Hudgens films The Princess Switch sequel at Glasgow Cathedral
She arrived in a dark car with her hair covered.
Vanessa Hudgens kept her hair under wraps as she arrived on location in Glasgow for filming of The Princess Switch sequel.
The High School Musical star will reprise her dual roles in The Princess Switch: Switched Again – a follow-up to the Christmas film released in November 2018.
She will play her roles of Duchess Margaret and baker Stacy and this time she will also play a third character, party girl Fiona.
Hudgens arrived to film at Glasgow Cathedral in a dark car, with her hair covered by a blue scarf, secured by silver clips.
She also sported a pale blue puffa jacket.
Other cast members could be seen in formal wear and red sashes, with the women wearing tiaras.
The inside of the cathedral was adorned with Christmas trees and fairy lights.
Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has said services in the church will continue as normal despite the closure.
A spokeswoman added: “Glasgow Cathedral will be temporarily closed to visitors from January 3 to 10 2020 inclusive.
“This is to accommodate third-party filming within the site. Scheduled church services will operate as normal during this period.
“The cathedral will reopen to visitors, under normal opening hours, on Saturday January 11.”
A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council and a spokesman for the Glasgow Film Office told the PA news agency a Netflix production would be filming in the city, having also been in Edinburgh recently.
The cathedral dates back to the 12th century, one of the city’s oldest buildings, and was previously used as a filming location for hit TV series Outlander and another Netflix production, Outlaw King.
