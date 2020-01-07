Menu

Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee shares big news

She predicted that 2020 would be her ‘best year yet’.

Sarah-Jane Mee

Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee has revealed that she and her boyfriend Ben Richardson are engaged – and expecting their first child together.

The couple got engaged days before Christmas.

Mee, who is 16 weeks pregnant, told Hello! magazine: “It’s going to be our best year yet.”

Richardson added: “Our feet haven’t touched the ground yet, we are very excited.”

Sarah-Jane Mee and Ben Richardson
Sarah-Jane Mee with Ben Richardson (Hello!/PA)

The couple were introduced by Autumn Phillips – the wife of the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips – and have been dating for 16 months.

Richardson popped the question on the night the pair attended Piers Morgan’s Christmas party.

“Because I knew this was going to happen, I was a little bit on edge when we got to Piers’s party,” Richardson said.

Hello! cover
Hello! cover (Hello!/PA)

“I just wanted to be proposing and I was in this room with Gary Lineker and James Blunt and Holly Willoughby… it was very surreal.”

Read the full article in Hello! magazine, which is out now.

