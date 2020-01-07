Advertising
Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee shares big news
She predicted that 2020 would be her ‘best year yet’.
Sky News presenter Sarah-Jane Mee has revealed that she and her boyfriend Ben Richardson are engaged – and expecting their first child together.
The couple got engaged days before Christmas.
Mee, who is 16 weeks pregnant, told Hello! magazine: “It’s going to be our best year yet.”
Richardson added: “Our feet haven’t touched the ground yet, we are very excited.”
The couple were introduced by Autumn Phillips – the wife of the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips – and have been dating for 16 months.
Richardson popped the question on the night the pair attended Piers Morgan’s Christmas party.
“Because I knew this was going to happen, I was a little bit on edge when we got to Piers’s party,” Richardson said.
Advertising
“I just wanted to be proposing and I was in this room with Gary Lineker and James Blunt and Holly Willoughby… it was very surreal.”
Read the full article in Hello! magazine, which is out now.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.