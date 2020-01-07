Scooter Brown Band’s Carrigan Shields dies aged 30

US country musician Carrigan Shields, who was a member of the Scooter Brown Band, has died aged 30.

The piano player died on December 30 after playing his final gig at the weekly country music concert Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A joint statement from the Scooter Brown Band said: “Carrigan was and always will be our brother and one of the greatest cats to pound those keys.

The Scooter Brown Band (Lauren Manderbach/PA)

“Not only was he a great talent, he was also one of the most kindhearted human beings.

“We’ve had some great times together over the years – his last performance was, fittingly, at the Mother Church of Country Music, the Ryman Auditorium on the Grand Ole Opry.

“The last song he played was American Son and he truly is an American Son. Our condolences to his family and all of his friends and fans who have loved him.”

Born on October 22 1989 in Pocatello, Idaho, to Clint and Brenda Shields, Shields grew up in a musical family.

He played a variety of instruments including drums, but settled on the piano.

Shields is survived by his mother, his brother Chad Shields and sisters Crystal Shields and Chasta Egan.

A private service will be held on January 12 in Nashville.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for funeral expenses.