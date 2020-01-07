Maura Higgins hopes Dancing On Ice training gives her a ‘skater’s bum’

Maura Higgins has said she hopes training for Dancing On Ice gives her a “skater’s bum”.

The former Love Island contestant is preparing to make her competitive debut on the ITV show this weekend, partnered with professional skater Alexander Demetriou.

The Irish former grid girl, 29, admitted that she was excited to see the results of the gruelling training as she had never been fit before.

Alexander Demetriou and Maura Higgins (Ian West/PA)

Asked whether she had any specific fitness goals, she replied: “No, because I’m not a fitness girl. But I’m excited about getting fit, because I’ve never been fit.

“I could do with a skater’s bum.”

Higgins, who finished fourth on Love Island 2019 alongside boyfriend Curtis Pritchard, admitted the show was the most terrifying thing she had tried.

She said: “I was quite nervous the first time I did live TV, when I appeared on This Morning offering agony aunt advice, but this will be the scariest thing I’ve done.

“I’m very competitive and I definitely want to win. Or just get very far, I do want to do well.

“I’d be raging if I spent so much time training and then get voted off in the first couple of weeks. I won’t like that.”

Maura Higgins found fame on Love Island (Ian West/PA)

Six contestants skated during last Sunday’s launch, with the remaining six taking part this weekend.

Former Blue Peter presenter Radzi Chinyanganya, ITV presenter Lucrezia Millarini, model and businesswoman Caprice Bourret, blind Paralympic champion Libby Clegg and retired footballer Kevin Kilbane will all also make their debuts in front of the judges.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield return to host proceedings while judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo will be joined by John Barrowman, following the departure of Jason Gardiner.

Higgins said she “couldn’t give a damn” what the judges thought, although she admitted criticism might force her to put the effort in.

“I couldn’t give a damn,” she said.

“I’ll give it back. I think criticism is good because it makes you work harder for the following show. Everyone needs it.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.